The National Information Technology Agency (NITA), is calling its stakeholders within the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector, thus, heads and ICT heads of MDAs and MMDAs and private sector ICT professionals to a virtual ICT Stakeholder Conference to discuss ICT Standards and Guidelines developed by NITA.

The Conference takes place on MONDAY 28TH SEPTEMBER, 2020 at 10am – 12pm under the theme “Deepening Regulatory Compliance for a Successful Digitization Agenda”.

The conference is being organized to solicit comments and ideas to fine-tune the ICT Standards and Policy guidelines. It will also serve as a medium for NITA to disseminate information to stakeholders and the public, concerning the progress of Regulatory initiatives and other issues

The main speakers for the conference are Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Hon. Minister of Communications (Keynote Speaker), Mr. Richard Okyere-Fosu – Ag. Director General, NITA (Conference Host), Mrs. Estelle Akofio-Sowah – West Africa Regional Manager, CSquared (Private Sector) and Mr. Raymond Kudjo an IT Lawyer.

Mr. Kwaku Kyei Ofori – Ag. Deputy Director General of NITA, will be the Moderator for the conference.

NITA is an Agency under the Ministry of Communications established by Act 771 to regulate Information Communication Technologies (ICT) in Ghana. The object of the Agency as mandated by the Act (section 2) is to;

a. regulate the provision of information communications technology,

b. ensure the provision of quality information communications technology,

c. promote standards of efficiency and

d. ensure high quality of service.

The Agency is currently working to fully enforce its mandate on the application of Standards in the adoption, deployment, configuration and implementation of ICT in both public and private sector to enhance usage, access and security.

The purpose of these Standards is to ensure the provision of quality information communications technology, promote standards of efficiency and ensure high quality of service.

Apart from the conference serving as an important forum for key ICT stakeholders to discuss the ICT Standards and Guidelines, there will also be further deliberations on matters of common interest that relates to the sector.

The documents to be reviewed for comments/feedback have been uploaded on the NITA website at www.nita.gov.gh. They are:

• Data Centre Standards

• Guideline/ Standards for LAN/WAN

• Management of IT Infrastructure for MDAs and MMDAs

• Electronic Records and Data Management Standards

• Systems and Applications Standards.

Interested participants should

Visit, www.nita.gov.gh or go to https://nita.gov.gh/eforms/ict-stakeholders-conference/1/. The registration link also gives access to the documents uploaded for review. Participants may join via Microsoft Teams.

After registering, join the Webinar – https://ly/32RWUWB or https://rb.gh/ramood.

The Conference will also be streamed live on Facebook. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and other social media handles @ NitaGhana