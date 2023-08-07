NITA launches National ICT Week and World Technology Forum

The National Information Technology Agency (NITA), is launching a National Information Communication Technology (ICT) Week and World Technology Forum in Accra.

The official launch will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday 8th – 9th August 2023 at UPSA’s Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium, at 10am each day.

The National ICT Week which is the creation of NITA, the National ICT Regulator, will take the form of a week-long commemorative activities, to celebrate the significance, relevance and contributions of ICT to national development.

Speaking ahead of the launch, the Director General of NITA, Mr. Richard Okyere-Fosu hinted that the National ICT Week will become an annual event to be celebrated in August every year. The celebrations he said will involve various activities to create awareness of NITA’s mandate and educate participants spanning across the entire spectrum of ICT.

Mr. Okyere-Fosu said “ICT is ubiquitous – it is virtually the foundation on which almost every system and activities are established. Take ICT out of every system and you will have nothing working or existing. Having realized this, the Government of Ghana adopted the ICT for Accelerated Development (ICT4AD) policy in 2003 which was necessary to give us the framework to lay the foundations for our takeoff.”

He said the Ghana Digital Economy Policy (GDEP), which will soon replace the ICT4AD will pivot Ghana to advance the game and discussions along the lines of achieving full optimization of the benefits of ICT in a Digital Economy.

At the same forum, NITA will assist in the launch of The World Technology Forum. The World Technology Forum is the brainchild of the Chartered Institute of Computing and Information Technology (CICIT) whose vision is to get the world to converge in Ghana annually to discuss global technology issues and advancement.

NITA’s endorsement of the World Technology Forum is in line with its mandate as the Regulator of ICT in Ghana. It is also in line with its objectives and quest to collaborate with and supervise the establishment and success of organizations and initiatives within the ICT ecosystem of Ghana.

The special guest of honour will be the Hon. Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful. In attendance will be other ministers of state, MPs, Chief Directors, Board Members of NITA, IT heads of government agencies, private sector ICT-based associations, IT professionals, academia, technology institutions and the general public.

The launch is in collaboration with The World Technology Forum, and in partnership with Smart Infraco, E Solutions, MTN and MESTI.