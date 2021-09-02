NITA partners Huawei to organize digital workshop for workers in the public service

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalization through the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) has partnered with Huawei Technologies in Ghana to organize a virtual workshop on Digital Technologies for the public sector.

The workshop is on the theme: “Digital Economy: The Changing Public Space for an effective and sustainable Nation Building”.

The workshop, which will be held in three separate tracks for participants according to departments and rank will highlight on latest Digital Transformation trends and new ICTs that are transforming economies to build the capacities of the key civil servants in Ghana.

A joint statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the first track of the training workshop took place from September 1 and would end on September 9, 2021.

It said with selected participants from all the Ministries and key Government Agencies, the focus of the workshop would be to challenge participants to embrace digitalisation as a key catalyst for national development.

The statement said the maiden workshop which would be facilitated by Huawei, would bring on board renowned ICT persons from Ghana, China, and South Africa, among other countries to share their wealth of experience and expertise with participants.

Some of the courses set to be instructed and discussed will be centred on digitalisation, best policy frameworks for digital economy, talent cultivation for digital economy and a holistic value creation for digitalisation.

Mr Richard Okyere-Fosu, the Director General of NITA, said “NITA is keen to impart knowledge through these training exercises to equip the ICT players in the sector. In so doing we will impact the ecosystem positively as a regulator”.

Mr Tommy Zhou, the Managing Director for Huawei Ghana, reiterated that “the workshop is geared towards fulfilling a commitment made to the Government of Ghana through the President of the Republic to build the ICT skill capacity of up to 10,000 Ghanaians by the year 2024”.

“Huawei as an industry leader believes that in order to achieve a digital Ghana and world at large, the ICT skill gap of countries and industries must be closed, hence as a socially responsible organization, the company will continue to invest resources to achieve this goal,” he said.