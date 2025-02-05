Nitiwul Challenges Ablakwa-Led ORAL Team to Investigate State Land Acquisitions

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has called on the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) team, spearheaded by North Tongu MP and Foreign Affairs Minister-designate Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to investigate the ownership of several state lands, including those in Borteyman, Aviation, and Tamale.

Nitiwul’s demand came during a parliamentary debate on ministerial nominees, where he urged the ORAL team to prioritize uncovering the beneficiaries of state lands allocated between 2010 and 2016.

Nitiwul, the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, specifically highlighted lands in Borteyman, which border the affordable housing project initiated by former President John Kufuor, as well as the expansive Aviation Lands in Madina-Adenta. He also pointed to lands behind the Military Cemetery in Accra and those adjacent to the presidential residency in Tamale. “I have the list of state lands that were obtained between 2010 and 2016; I will provide them to the chairman of ORAL,” Nitiwul stated, emphasizing the need for transparency in land dealings.

His remarks, however, were met with caution from Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, who warned against airing sensitive matters in public. Ahiafor stressed that some issues are better addressed in closed-door sessions, a sentiment that followed Nitiwul’s earlier demand for Ablakwa to disclose the source of funds used to rent an apartment in the upscale Airport Hills neighborhood.

The debate over Ablakwa’s nomination was marked by tension, particularly from the Minority Caucus, which abstained from approving his appointment. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin explained their decision, citing Ablakwa’s failure to submit required documents related to his earnings and assets during the vetting process. “He who comes to equity must come with equity,” Afenyo-Markin asserted, referencing Ablakwa’s history of holding public officials accountable. “We the Minority have decided to wash our hands off his approval. Every sin at Airport Hills, we are not part of the sins that he has committed.”

Despite the Minority’s opposition, Ablakwa’s nomination was approved by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority in Parliament. Known for his relentless oversight crusades, Ablakwa has previously exposed alleged instances of state capture, including controversial expenditures on presidential travels and questionable transactions involving the National Cathedral project. His investigations have often put him at odds with the Akufo-Addo administration, earning him both praise and criticism.

Nitiwul’s challenge to the ORAL team underscores the growing demand for accountability in the management of state resources, particularly land. As Ablakwa prepares to assume his new role, the pressure is on for the ORAL initiative to deliver on its mandate, with many Ghanaians watching closely to see if it can uncover the truth behind these contentious land deals.

For now, the debate has reignited discussions about transparency, political accountability, and the role of parliamentary oversight in Ghana’s governance. Whether the ORAL team can rise to the occasion remains to be seen, but Nitiwul’s call has undoubtedly set the stage for a potentially explosive investigation.