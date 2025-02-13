Nitiwul Defends Ofori-Atta’s Notification, Denounces Home Raids

Former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul has come out strongly in defense of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, asserting that Ofori-Atta duly notified the Office of the Special Prosecutor of his travel abroad to seek medical attention.

In his remarks, Nitiwul criticized the use of armed forces to raid a person’s home when the individual has already communicated that he is away and will report upon his return.

Speaking in response to comments made by Minister of Energy and MP John Jinapor, who recalled a traumatic raid on his own home by gun-wielding security operatives in 2017, Nitiwul emphasized that in a democracy, state power must be exercised with respect for citizens’ rights. “In a democracy, you do not use soldiers to raid somebody’s home, especially when that person has informed you that he is not in the country and will report when he gets back,” Nitiwul stated.

The controversy emerged after the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive, citing his repeated failure to attend questioning regarding investigations into various high-profile cases, including the loss reduction contract between ECG and Beijing Jao, issues surrounding the National Cathedral project, and contracts awarded by the Health Ministry. However, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers have maintained that he left Ghana on medical grounds and that his departure was properly communicated to the relevant authorities, including the former and current Chiefs of Staff.

Nitiwul’s comments serve as a reminder that adherence to legal procedures is essential, even in the pursuit of accountability. The use of military force in domestic investigations not only risks undermining democratic principles but also sets a dangerous precedent for how state power is exercised. As discussions continue in Parliament and in public debate, many observers stress the need for a balanced approach—one that upholds the rule of law while safeguarding the rights of every citizen.