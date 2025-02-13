Nitiwul Demands Accountability Through Fair Process

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul delivered a stirring message in Parliament on February 12, insisting that officials from the previous administration must be held accountable—but only through proper legal procedures.

“We are not cowards, we will account to anybody who wants us to account,” he declared, emphasizing that while accountability is non-negotiable, it must be pursued within the framework of due process.

Nitiwul recalled that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had duly informed the Office of the Special Prosecutor of his travel abroad for medical treatment, noting that Ofori-Atta had committed to returning for questioning once he was back in Ghana. He questioned the rationale behind sending armed men to raid a person’s home when that individual is absent from the country. This criticism was amplified by references to a 2017 incident, recounted by Minister of Energy John Jinapor, when gun-wielding security operatives raided Jinapor’s home, leaving his family, particularly his young child, in a state of panic and distress.

In his impassioned plea, Nitiwul argued that such aggressive measures have no place in a democracy. “In a democracy, you do not use soldiers to raid somebody’s home, especially when that person has informed you he is not here and will report when he gets back,” he stated. His comments come amid ongoing scrutiny of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which has declared Ofori-Atta a fugitive for allegedly evading investigation—a decision that has sparked heated debate about the fairness and transparency of the process.

Adding a layer of legal context, Ofori-Atta’s lawyers have clarified that their client, currently undergoing medical evaluation abroad, was properly notified and that plans were in place to reschedule his appearance upon his return. This further underscores Nitiwul’s point that accountability should never bypass the rule of law.

Nitiwul’s remarks resonate as a call for balance: the need to hold public officials to account must be matched by a commitment to legal integrity. As Ghana continues to grapple with issues of corruption and justice, his words serve as a reminder that the strength of a democracy lies in its adherence to fair and transparent processes.