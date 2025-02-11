Nitiwul Praises Ghana Armed Forces Amid Coup Concerns

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has offered strong words of support for Ghana’s Armed Forces, stressing that the military’s dedication to the nation is a crucial safeguard against potential coup attempts.

Speaking on Asempa FM amid discussions of possible internal instability, Nitiwul argued that Ghana’s soldiers remain loyal because they understand the nation’s economic realities and the broader global challenges.

Nitiwul recounted that in times of political tension, it is essential to have an armed forces that stands by the country, irrespective of the ruling government. He questioned why other West African nations, despite having numerous radio stations to broadcast warnings and mobilize public opinion, still struggled with political turmoil. “Do you think Burkina didn’t have so many radio stations? Guinea and Mali are no different,” he noted, implying that while media can alert the public, it is the integrity of the military that ultimately upholds stability.

He was equally candid about the challenges faced by the soldiers themselves. “I am not God, but I’m almost certain that we have a dedicated Armed Forces,” Nitiwul asserted. He acknowledged that while there are ongoing issues, such as inadequate accommodation and other support challenges, the troops are realistic about what can be expected from a country facing economic difficulties. “They know Ghana cannot provide everything at once, but they are also aware that similar challenges exist elsewhere, and that the government is doing its best,” he explained.

Nitiwul’s comments come at a time when rumors and concerns about coup plotting have stirred debates over national security. His remarks underline the belief that a committed and professional military is the backbone of national security, particularly in an era marked by economic uncertainty and political contestation.

The former minister’s praise of the armed forces serves as both a reassurance to the public and a subtle reminder to political actors that the military’s loyalty is not for sale. In his view, it is the unwavering commitment of the soldiers that will ensure Ghana remains governed by its democratic institutions, regardless of any internal strife or external pressures. As the nation continues to navigate complex political dynamics, Nitiwul’s endorsement of a disciplined and loyal military offers a hopeful counterpoint to the uncertainty that often accompanies political infighting.