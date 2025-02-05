Nitiwul Vows to Expose State Land Deals as Parliament Clashes Over Ablakwa’s Approval

Former Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul has pledged to submit a comprehensive list of state lands allegedly sold or allocated between 2010 and 2016 to Ghana’s newly proposed anti-corruption initiative, Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL), once it is legally established.

The period in question coincides with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, which was in power at the time.

Nitiwul, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla, challenged the ORAL team—chaired by North Tongu MP and Foreign Affairs Minister-designate Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa—to investigate ownership of contentious state lands in Borteyman (Accra), Aviation Lands near Madina-Adenta, areas behind Tamale’s Residency, and parcels adjacent to the Military Cemetery.

“I have the full list of state lands distributed between 2010 and 2016. When ORAL is properly constituted under the law, I will hand it over,” Nitiwul declared during a heated parliamentary debate on ministerial nominees Tuesday. His remarks sparked a sharp exchange, particularly after he pressed Ablakwa to publicly explain the source of funds used to rent a high-end apartment in Accra’s Airport Hills.

The debate took a contentious turn when Bernard Ahiafor, Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, cautioned MPs against airing sensitive matters in public. “Certain issues are best discussed behind closed doors,” Ahiafor stated, urging restraint. His interjection followed Nitiwul’s direct challenge to Ablakwa, whose financial transparency became a focal point during his vetting. The North Tongu MP, known for his aggressive oversight campaigns targeting alleged corruption under the previous Akufo-Addo administration, faced scrutiny over his own asset declarations, which the Minority claimed were incomplete.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin outlined his caucus’s decision to abstain from endorsing Ablakwa’s nomination, citing the nominee’s failure to submit nine requested documents related to his earnings and assets. “He who comes to equity must come with clean hands,” Afenyo-Markin argued, referencing Ablakwa’s own relentless probes into public officials’ finances. “If you demand transparency from others, you must equally comply. We wash our hands of this approval—awaawaa atoo [let him bear his cross].”

Despite the opposition’s abstention, Ablakwa’s nomination was approved by the NDC-majority bloc, solidifying his role as Foreign Affairs Minister-designate. His approval comes amid lingering tensions over his high-profile exposes, including revelations about ex-President Akufo-Addo’s costly private jet travels, SSNIT’s controversial hotel sales to former Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, and alleged financial irregularities linked to National Cathedral board member Rev. Kusi Boateng.

The clash in Parliament underscores Ghana’s deeply polarized political landscape, where accusations of corruption and demands for accountability often collide with partisan loyalties. Nitiwul’s push to revive scrutiny of past land deals—a recurring flashpoint in Ghanaian politics—reflects broader frustrations over opaque governance and elite capture of public resources.

Meanwhile, Ablakwa’s approval despite the Minority’s objections highlights the paradox of a transparency advocate facing the same scrutiny he has weaponized against opponents. As ORAL takes shape, its ability to navigate these political crossfires—and deliver impartial justice—will test Ghana’s commitment to uprooting systemic graft. For now, the drama in Parliament serves as a reminder: in the pursuit of accountability, no party holds a monopoly on virtue—or vulnerability.