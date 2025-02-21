Njerae Talks to Nandi Madida on Apple Music’s Africa Now About Her Latest Single & EP

Kenyan Afro-pop star Njerae joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about her latest single, “Decide.” She also discusses her EP, ‘Four Letter Word,’ her biggest influences, what she gained from attending Sauti Sol’s Sauti Academy, and how studying psychology impacts her art.

Njerae Tells Apple Music about Her Biggest Influences

Growing up, I was mostly influenced by R&B music. I used to listen to a lot of Tori Kelly, but Sauti Sol was coming up. They had a huge influence on my journey in the beginning as well. I was mostly on the singer-songwriter side of life, the alternative/indie type music. But I knew that just by me being Kenyan, I had to find that Kenyanness in me. And at that time, I feel like there wasn’t anyone who was doing that kind of blend. It was either just gengetone, or those types of music from back then, or rhumba-type music. There was no one who was kind of cutting in between. So I tried to just pick pieces from the artists in the country that were making it, that being now Sauti Sol. And then by virtue of me being a woman, I also wanted to find women that I can also look up to that are doing the same thing. So I guess I’d say my music is mostly influenced by R&B, but as I grow, I’m trying to dabble into all the different kind of genres to see how Njerae can fit into those different worlds.

Njerae Tells Apple Music About Her Dream Collaborator, Bien

I think Bien is a huge motivation and pillar of strength for very many Kenyans. He’s doing something that most of us thought would be impossible, so it’s great to live at a time where we can also kind of interact with him. There’s not that barrier between the people that are making it, and people that are trying to make it. It kind of makes the journey easier, because we can have these interactions and whatnot. And he’s an amazing guy. I’ve met him a couple of times and yeah, hopefully that song is going to come soon.

Njerae Tells Apple Music What She Gained From Attending the Sauti Academy

When I finished high school, there was nothing exactly with regards to music teaching in Kenya except for university-type music, where you learn the professional things. But then I came across Sauti Academy. Most people that I knew were going to Berkeley, but I didn’t care because I knew I wanted to do music in Kenya and I needed to learn how music is done in Kenya. So Sauti Academy was it for me, and I think that’s where I shaped my career. It helped me just mould what it is that I want, to figure out specific goals and whatnot. You can say you want to be a singer, but at the end of the day, what specifically is it that you’re trying to achieve? And Sauti Academy really helped in shaping my songwriting, shaping even my communication in terms of networking and how I carried myself. So yeah, I think it was an amazing thing for me to have done.

Njerae Tells Apple Music How Studying Psychology Impacts Her Art

When I started songwriting, it was mostly because I am very introverted, so I needed an outlet when I’m feeling an extreme emotion. And because it worked for me, I was like, “Oh my gosh, this thing can actually work for other people who are feeling the same.” So psychology for me was my way of trying to learn about music therapy. But then along the way, I kind of just fell in love with human beings and human interaction, and psychology helped that. So I guess I still have the goal and the dream of pursuing music therapy at some point in my life, because I feel like it can help a lot of people. We’re getting there slowly.

Njerae Tells Apple Music How She Manages the Surprise Success of Her Track, “Aki Sioni”

I have to expect to grow. If there’s no anything, then there’s nothing I’m doing. So I think those kind of surprises prepare me for bigger stages. And I guess I can go back to Sauti Academy, because we were taught about doing small things like elevator pitches—always just being prepared. So even at the point where “Aki Sioni” was becoming a hit, I was just like, “Ah, well, it’s about time. I’ve been waiting.” Yeah, I’m super, super grateful. It’s an amazing thing that it’s becoming a thing now, three years after it was released. So I’m glad. I’m glad that people are relating to it so much. Thinking about the time when I released it, I wasn’t even paying attention to anything about it.

Njerae Tells Apple Music Why She Loves Taking Risks

I usually don’t like being in a comfortable space. I like to challenge myself, because I feel like change is necessary for growth. So with everything that I’m doing, even with [her 2024 EP] ‘Out With The Old,’ it came out of a space of having always been afraid of writing and collaborating with other artists. So ‘Out With The Old’ was supposed to be just a completely collaborative project, to just pull me out of that space of fear. So for me, it’s always just kind of trying to figure out how the music can help me conquer the small fears of mine.

Njerae Tells Apple Music About Upcoming Tours

I have a whole bunch of shows in Nairobi. So for anyone who’s trying to find me, please get onto my socials. And you’ll definitely see me on a stage somewhere and you will not regret it. I am hoping to tour out of the country soon, so hopefully it’ll come to South Africa as well.