The Nana Kwakyir (NK) Foundation, a 2020 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation Dream Building winner has instituted Table Tennis for peace campaign ahead of the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

The foundation over the weekend organized the maiden event in Takoradi under the theme “Be a tool To Promote Peace Before, During and After Election 2020’.

Mr. Ishmael Abraham Armah, the Coordinator of the program outlined the purpose of the campaign saying “Peace is a priceless asset any country can have. Creating a peaceful environment bestows on you and I, for that reason Ghana must make it bold to all and sundry to preserve the peace the country is enjoying.

“Ping Pong for Peace Campaign has been instituted for table tennis enthusiasts to communicate to every part of the country that war and disturbance are not options and Ghana need to make peace before, during and after the General Elections this year.”

Mr. Kwame Nkrumah Koomson, the Marketing Manager of Takoradi Mall limited where the event was held lamented that, the root of violence during elections starts from the polls hence the use of Ping Pong for Peace and to tell the Electoral Commission to ensure free and fair elections in Ghana.

Emmanuel Asante and Judith Acheampong won the men and women singles category of the Table Tennis competition whilst Prince Aidoo won the Juniors Boys category.

Mr. Abraham Armah thanked the Ghana Table Tennis Association, the Takoradi Mall Limited, Western Table Tennis Club and Carlos Enterprise for the supports rendered to the Ping Pong for Peace Campaign.

He also thanked Ping Sans Frontieres and ITTF Foundation and applauded the initiative taken that have paved way for table tennis to be used as a tool for unification.