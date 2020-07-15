The people of Nkatenkwan and neighbouring communities in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region, have expressed concern lack of development projects in their areas.

They stated that even though the area was noted for the large production of cocoa and foodstuffs, contributing significantly to the economy, the area lagged in development.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Opanin Omama Boadi, a poultry farmer said: “It has become extremely difficult to understand why we, the people of Nkatenkwan have been deprived of developmental projects”.

Opanin Boadi, a spokesperson for the area, complained about poor roads creating problems for vehicles and other commuters and called on the Suhum Municipal Assembly to ensure that development projects abound in the area, adding that; “we could boast of only one Junior High School (JHS)”, as a government project and that is not enough”.

Advertisements