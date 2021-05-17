Mr. Joseph Frempong Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkawkaw Constituency, has donated an amount of GH¢4,000.00 to Okwahu United Football Club.

The gesture is intended to boost the preparation of the team ahead of the MTN FA Cup competition, which is being organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for teams in the Ghana Premier League, Division One and Second Division clubs across the country.

Okwahu United began their campaign with victory over Nsawam-based B.S Pelicans FC, to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Mr. Yaw Mireku, Okwahu United team manager and Mr. Kweku Mensa, Operations Manager received the cash donation on behalf of the team.

The duo expressed their profound gratitude to the MP for the gesture, adding, “This is the first of its kind for the team to receive a donation from a sitting Member of Parliament”.

The team assured the MP of using the money judiciously to yield the desired results to the glory of Kwahuman.

The MP encouraged the team to go all out and discharge their duties without fear or favour to ensure honour was brought to Kwahuman since they have the full support of the chiefs and people of the Kwahu.