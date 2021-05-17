Okwahu United
Okwahu United

Mr. Joseph Frempong Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkawkaw Constituency, has donated an amount of GH¢4,000.00 to Okwahu United Football Club.

The gesture is intended to boost the preparation of the team ahead of the MTN FA Cup competition, which is being organised by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for teams in the Ghana Premier League, Division One and Second Division clubs across the country.

Okwahu United began their campaign with victory over Nsawam-based B.S Pelicans FC, to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Mr. Yaw Mireku, Okwahu United team manager and Mr. Kweku Mensa, Operations Manager received the cash donation on behalf of the team.

The duo expressed their profound gratitude to the MP for the gesture, adding, “This is the first of its kind for the team to receive a donation from a sitting Member of Parliament”.

The team assured the MP of using the money judiciously to yield the desired results to the glory of Kwahuman.

The MP encouraged the team to go all out and discharge their duties without fear or favour to ensure honour was brought to Kwahuman since they have the full support of the chiefs and people of the Kwahu.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleGPL Wk25: Liberty hold Kotoko, big wins for Inter Allies, King Faisal
Next articleGhana will enforce COVID-19 restrictions until head immunity is achieved
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here