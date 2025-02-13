Nketia Urges Abolition of Special Prosecutor Office for a Career Attorney General

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia, has called for the scrapping of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, arguing that it has become ineffective and politically compromised.

Speaking on Accra’s Radio Gold, Nketia insisted that the country would be better served by replacing the current system with a career Attorney General empowered to investigate and prosecute corruption cases without political interference.

Nketia recalled that he had previously advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider this alternative before the OSP was established. He lamented that the office has turned into a “toothless bulldog” and criticized its inability to make any meaningful impact, citing high-profile cases like that involving Ken Ofori-Atta. According to Nketia, even if Ofori-Atta appears before the office, he has the right to remain silent—rendering his presence ineffective in advancing investigations.

He further argued that separating the Attorney General’s Office from the Ministry of Justice would create an environment where a career Attorney General could operate independently. “If you’re in government and you go against the law, you can be prosecuted; if you’re in opposition and you go contrary to the law, you will be arrested. This will mean he has the authority to do it,” he stated emphatically.

Nketia’s comments reflect a broader debate about the best way to tackle corruption in Ghana. Critics of the current system have long argued that the merging of political interests with prosecutorial power undermines accountability. His proposal—to amend the constitution so that anyone involved in a scandal can be held accountable regardless of their political affiliation—seems aimed at restoring public confidence in the justice system. Yet, while some see this as a much-needed reform, others caution that the push to dismantle the OSP could be politically charged.

As the nation grapples with these issues, Nketia’s call for a career-driven, independent Attorney General underscores a growing desire for a justice system that is both impartial and effective. Whether this proposal will gain traction remains to be seen, but it has certainly reignited the conversation about how best to fight corruption and protect public funds in Ghana.