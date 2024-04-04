Nkomor Ghana and BIMA Team Up to Improve Healthcare accessibility

Nkomor Ghana Ltd, a leading innovator in the online healthcare sector, had announced a strategic partnership with Millvik Ghana Ltd, operating as BIMA Ghana, a leader in mobile and microinsurance services to transform healthcare accessibility in Ghana.

A statement from Nkomor Heath said the partnership means BIMA’s Insurance products will be integrated into Nkomor’s On-Demand healthcare services platform, to offer comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to meet the healthcare needs of the Ghanaian populace.

This landmark partnership promises to provide customers with convenient access to a variety of insurance options, ensuring that quality healthcare services are more accessible and affordable to all.

Nkomor’s commitment to driving access to essential healthcare services aligns with BIMA Ghana’s mission of promoting financial inclusion and enhancing healthcare accessibility. This alliance underscores both companies’ dedication to empowering Ghanaians by providing them with affordable, comprehensive insurance coverage, thereby improving their quality of life.

Ephraim Akuetteh Mensah, Country Operations Manager of Nkomor, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with BIMA Ghana to advance our vision of making quality healthcare accessible to everyone in Ghana. Integrating BIMA’s insurance products into our platform enables us to broaden our service offerings and provide a seamless way for our customers to protect their health and wellbeing.”

Commenting on the partnership, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Head of mHealth Operations for BIMA Ghana echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative potential of insurance in improving lives.

“Our collaboration with Nkomor reinforces our commitment to extending our reach and making our innovative insurance solutions accessible to more individuals and communities across Ghana. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact on healthcare accessibility in the country,” he said.

This partnership represents a crucial step forward in addressing the challenges of healthcare access and affordability in Ghana. Nkomor and BIMA Ghana are fully committed to leveraging their combined strengths to drive positive change and create lasting benefits for individuals and communities nationwide.

For further information about the comprehensive insurance services offered through our partnership, please visit Nkomor’s website at www.nkomor.com. Here, you will find detailed information on the insurance products provided by BIMA Ghana, now seamlessly integrated into our platform for your convenience.

This integration ensures that accessing essential insurance services is straightforward and user-friendly, aligning with our mission to enhance healthcare accessibility in Ghana.