Nkomor Healthcare Launches Lab Test Booking and Payment Service

Nkomor Ghana, a leading healthtech platform, has partnered with North Legon Hospital and M&G Diagnostics Center to introduce a seamless booking and payment system for laboratory tests across Ghana.

Through the nkomor.com platform, patients can now schedule and pay for tests at North Legon Hospital and any branch of M&G Diagnostics Center nationwide, enhancing accessibility to vital healthcare services.

This collaboration consolidates essential healthcare functions into a user-friendly platform, simplifying the patient experience from booking to payment. Nkomor Healthcare aims to make quality healthcare more accessible by leveraging technology to provide convenience and efficiency.

Ephraim Mensah, Country Manager at Nkomor Ghana, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing its role in improving healthcare access. Administrators from North Legon Hospital and M&G Diagnostics Center echoed this sentiment, highlighting the partnership’s alignment with their commitment to delivering top-tier medical services efficiently.

North Legon Hospital is renowned for its advanced facilities and dedicated staff, while M&G Diagnostics Center is recognized for its accurate diagnostic services. Together with Nkomor Healthcare, they are poised to redefine healthcare management in Ghana.