Old students of the Nkonya Senior High School (SHS) in the Oti Region, have presented 100 desks and chairs to their alma mater.

The donation forms part of some 800 desks and chairs planned to be donated by the old students.

Coach Josef E. Sarpong, an old student who made the presentation on behalf of his “grandchildren”, said their gesture was to support academic activities in the School.

He urged the students to take their academic works seriously as well as take good care of the desks presented.

“We want to come and see these desks and chairs the same way we are seeing them.”

Coach Sarpong said the School had churned them out to become, who they were today hence the need for the students to come and give back to the school.

Mr Christopher Degbor, Assistant Headmaster of Academics, Nkonya Senior High School, expressed gratitude to the old students for putting their resources together to help their alma mater.

He noted that inadequate furniture was one of the top challenges facing the School.

He said he felt bad when he sees students without chairs and expressed his joy for the quick response to the problem.

He said the school would do its best to put the items to good use to improve academic activities and also achieve good moral conduct.