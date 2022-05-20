Nkoranza: Family refuses to meet IGP’s delegation over alleged murder of supposed robber

The family of the late Alfred Donkor whose disappearance and suspicious death by gunshot wounds has refused a meeting with the Ghana Police Service’s delegation.

The death of Alfred Donkor has become a bone of contention between the youth of Nkoranza and the Police

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday at the family house in Nkoranza, Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East Region, Mr. Augustine Kwadwo Donyina, Donkor’s uncle said the family rejected the delegation because the Police had exhibited untruthfulness since the arrest and death of his late nephew.

He explained the family suspected foul play by the Police because they have been inconsistent in their statements issued regarding the death of Donkor.

The Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare on Wednesday sent a delegation led by Commissioner of Police (CoP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General in-charge of Administration to Nkoranza to meet with stakeholders including the family of Donkor to ascertain issues on the ground.

Mr Donyina stressed the family would pursue the case in Court “we are demanding justice for Donkor to put an end to such incidents happening to innocent citizens of this country to help build confidence in the Ghana Police Service”.

The death of Donkor led to unrest between the youth of Nkoranza and Police personnel in the area on Tuesday and led to the death of one person, while seven others who sustained various degrees of injuries were admitted at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital at Nkoranza for treatment.

But the Police has confirmed two of those on admission had been discharged.