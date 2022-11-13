Nkotompo Nazerath Methodist begins centenary celebration

The Nazareth Methodist Church at Nkotompo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Area has donated assorted items to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital to begin its Centenary Anniversary.

The items included gallons of liquid soap, detergents, sanitary towels, bottled/sachet water, and 20 pieces of branded bedsheets to meet some needs of the facility.

The Reverend Seth Williams, the Minister in-charge of the Nkotompo Church, said the church deemed it appropriate to fulfil a spiritual mandate of meeting the needs of the poor, sick and weary.

He said 100 years of existence was no mean an achievement and glorified God for the vison of the founding members, saying: “We are to build on the vineyard”.

The Reverend Samuel Agyarkoh, the Chaplain of the Hospital, prayed that God also met the physical and spiritual needs of the Church members.

Ms Sarah Debrah, from the Nursing Administration, who received the items, expressed the Hospital’s appreciation for being blessed to receive support from well-meaning members of society.

She prayed for God’s blessings and replenishment over the Church for the kind gesture.