Nkrankrom JHS Girls Are Ultimate Winners Of Inter-schools Quiz Competition

The Nkrankrom Municipal Assembly Junior High School (JHS) in the Sunyani Municipality emerged the ultimate winner of the maiden Inter-schools quiz competition for selected basic schoolgirls in the Sunyani West and Sunyani Municipalities.

The Sustainable Mission Aid (SMAid) Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, with support from the European Union (EU) organised the competition for six selected schools.

For its prize, the Nkrankrom JHS, which obtained 34 points received a hamper, text and exercise books, and other gifts for each of the contestants.

Girls at the Bofourkrom Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) JHS placed second with 33 points and took away exercise and text books as well as other learning materials, with the Nsoatre Roman Catholic JHS placing third with 32 points.

Other consolation prizes, including reading books and other learning materials were also given to the participating schools.

Addressing the contestants prior to the competition, Mr Ernest Owusu, the Project Officer of SMAid said his outfit prioritised girl-child education, saying because sexual and gender-based violence remained inimical to the development of girls, there was the need to empower them to report cases they might go through.

“The competition is aimed at examining the abilities of the school children on gender issues”, he said and asked girls to take their education seriously.

Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive commended the SMAid for the competition, saying creating awareness on gender issues was essential to bridging the gender inequality gaps.

He said quality education remained the surest legacy the government could bequeath to the younger generation, and advised the school children to learn hard and avoid bad friends.

Mrs. Rosemond Amoh, the Sunyani Municipal Girl Child Coordinator commended the school children for their brilliant performances and entreated the organisers to organise the competition periodically to benefit more schools.