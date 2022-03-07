Nkrankwanta Residents Rendered Homeless By Heavy Rains

A number of residents of Nkrankwanta, the capital of the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region, have been rendered homeless following heavy rains that hit the farming community last Thursday March 3, 2022.

The downpour, which preceded a heavy windstorm ripped off roofing of some houses and structures and razed to the ground a classroom block at the Nkrankwanta Senior High School.

Though no casualty was reported, the severity of the storm and the accompanying lightning caused a stampede at the SHS.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt more than 30 students including a female teacher were admitted at the local polyclinic but had since been discharged.

The rain further caused extensive damage to personal belongings, collapsed thatched-roofed buildings, and uprooted some trees in the town.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, had since visited the town and sympathised with the affected residents who are currently perching with relations and friends.

She advised the victims to have comfort in God and assured them of the Government’s support to re-roof their buildings.

Madam Owusu-Banahene warned of the severity of the rains in the season and asked the people to participate in the Green Ghana Projects and plant more trees around their houses to serve as windbreaks.

Earlier, addressing the students and staff of the Nkrankwanta SHS, the Regional Minister recommended that psychologists counsel the affected students.

She expressed the hope that the incident would not slow down academic work and directed the Dormaa West District Assembly to support the school and the affected residents.