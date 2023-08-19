Nkrumah Mausoleum should not be reduced to a marketplace – Wayoe Ghanamannti 

Mr. Wayoe Ghanamannti, a presidential aspirant of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), has served notice of possible legal action to determine whether Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s resting place can be disturbed.

According to him, the desecration of the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum is an attempt by the New Patriotic Party’s government to obliterate the memory and legacy of Dr Nkrumah.

“I intend to consult the leadership of my party the CPP and a possible legal action to determine whether or not Kwame Nkrumah’s resting place can be disturbed because it is against his right of peaceful rest”

Mr. Ghanamannti made the remark when he spoke at a public forum organized by the Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) in Accra.

The meeting which is under the support of the Accra Collective of the SMG was on theme: “Desecration of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.”

Mr. Ghanamanntim, a lawyer, also criticized the Government for reducing the Nkrumah mausoleum, which is a national monument, into a marketplace thereby defiling the place.

He explained that instead of maintaining a solemn and peaceful atmosphere at the mausoleum, the place has been turned into funfair, entertainment spot and pageantry which he says was unacceptable.

He urged the Government not to temper with the original plan of the mausoleum which was to preserve the memory and heritage of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Mr. Ghanamannti also explained that the Nkrumah mausoleum was not an ordinary monument since Kwame Nkrumah was an irresistible force for African unity.

He pointed out that since Nkrumah is not physically around, the only place for Nkrumah to be “alive” and relevant is his resting place, adding when the mausoleum is given a solemn respect then the rational and belief that he remains an irresistible force for continual struggle for the African unity cause materialises.“

He added that the mausoleum was a place for people to go and reflect and get inspired and think deeply, adding that such a place should be solemn and peaceful.

He said because Nkrumah was a man of action so when freedom fighters and Pan-Africanists visit the mausoleum, it should ignite their desire to be people in motion.

“Why do people get onto flights to travel all this distance from all over the world and come to Ghana to visit the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum especially those from the diaspora? This is because it helps them to identify their African heritage and link them back to their roots. There are so many places that our brothers and sisters from the diaspora to go when they come to Africa such as the castles but at those places, they are met with colonial memories.”

“The only place you will be reminded of your African roots irrespective of any colonial pressure is the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum because when you are there, I feel no colonial presence, there is nothing about the “whiteman” there but when you go the castle and other places there will still be some indication of colonial presence,”

“If all of sudden we start playing drums, watching football on giant screens, having beauty pageants, some artistes wanting to have shows on stages how will that help somebody who flew all the way to Africa, wanting to link himself to his Africaness will find that to be unacceptable,” he said.

Mr. Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, said the desecration of the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and his legacies and memories were nothing new.

He said the struggles that CPP is engaged in up till today started all the way back in 1948, with stories of lies, vilification and subversion of national interest, saying that is what is continuing today.