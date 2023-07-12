NPP GERMANY

PRESS RELEASE

12—07—2023

Nkrumah Never Dies: Akufo-Addo shames opposition and critics after renovating Memorial Park—NPP Germany

The President of the Republic Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues to demonstrate his deepest commitment to prioritising Ghana’s tourism.

This time around, Nana Akufo-Addo has made a giant stride by resurrecting the Legacy of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah by redeveloping the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park to an unimaginable world class edifice to whip up local tourism and international tourism.

The project is likely to attract at least 1-million visitors every year.

This comes exactly a year after he cut the sod for commencement of works on the project.

The facility, which was abandoned for decades, has finally received a facelift to attract more tourists to the country.

As an outstanding pan-Africanist of his generation, the burial site of Dr. Nkrumah, according to the NPP Government, must be appropriate to suit his status and exceptional contribution to the liberation of Africa from colonialism and imperialism.

Preserving the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana and a key figure in the Pan-African movement, is an important undertaking by the NPP.

Undoubtedly, Dr. Nkrumah played a pivotal role in Ghana’s independence and made significant contributions to the decolonization of Africa.

The thirty million cedis (GH¢30million) modernized Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park is in line with plans by the NPP Government to make the Park one of the best tourism and heritage attractions in West Africa.

NPP Germany observing from far sees this redevelopment of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park as a big slap and shame in the faces of opposition and his critics particularly those who have always tagged NPP and Akufo-Addo as Anti-Nkrumah.

Is it not for want of hypocrisy that a whole regime under the NDC that claimed to be first class lovers of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah neglected the renovation of the Nkrumah Mausoleum since 1992?

All those Ardent critics of Akufo-Addo and NPP should bow down their heads in total disbelief.

Those who also say that Akufo-Addo does not believe in Kwame Nkrumah as a Founder of Ghana should also bite their nails in absolute shame.

NPP will continue to recognise Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana’s First President and a great freedom fighter during the British colonial era towards the struggle for Ghana’s Independence as well as his global contributions.

This honour done Dr. Kwame Nkrumah by the NPP and Nana Akufo-Addo, will forever go down as a major resurrection of Nkrumah’s legacy.

By implementing these strategies, Nana Akufo-Addo has ensured that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy endures and continues to inspire current and future generations in Ghana, Africa, and beyond.

Let’s all rally behind the NPP for more of these development-oriented projects and success stories ahead of the 2024 Ghana Elections.

Nkrumah Never Dies!

Long Live Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo!!

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana!!!

Long Live the Elephant Party!!!!

Kukruduuuu Eeeessshiii!!!!

Signed:

Nana Osei Boateng

NPP Germany Branch

Communications Director