Nkwakwa Chiefs Join Forces with Assembly to Launch Massive Decongestion and Sanitation Exercise on June 9

In a rare show of unity between traditional authority and local government, the Nkwakwa Traditional Council, led by Nana Osono Adade, has announced a joint decongestion and sanitation exercise with the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly, scheduled for June 9, 2025.

The initiative aims to restore order to the central business district (CBD) of Nkwakwa, addressing persistent challenges such as unauthorized trading, traffic congestion, and poor sanitation.

Speaking at a community forum, Nana Osono Adade emphasized the need for decisive action to clean up the town and remove traders operating in unauthorized spaces.

He noted that past efforts, often led by the Assembly alone, were hampered by political interference and fear of electoral backlash.

“I expect a clean community. Previously, the Assembly led these efforts, but they were riddled with politics and failed to deliver the needed results. I’m now taking charge with their support, so there will be no political cover or blame-shifting. The Assembly has the state power to back this, and no one should accuse the MCE when people are cleared off the streets,” Nana Adade stated.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu West, Hon. Tamim Haliedu, reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and sustainable operation.

He said the exercise will not only focus on clearing the streets but will also provide alternative trading spaces for affected vendors.

“This decongestion is to ensure free traffic flow and improve accessibility to our market. We have earmarked a new market space to relocate traders currently occupying roadsides, corridors, and unauthorized zones. Our plan is to move them by June 9. Once relocated, they won’t need to return to the streets,” Hon. Haliedu explained.

The MCE revealed that the Assembly is also tackling associated issues, such as sanitation and malfunctioning traffic lights. With widespread dumping and littering becoming a growing concern, private sanitation contractors have been engaged to clean areas including the new station, Central Market, Main Street, and Opportunity Park.

“Sanitation in Nkwakwa is currently below average, with heaps of waste at key commercial centers. We’ve contracted ten private individuals to handle cleaning, and we’ll use internally generated funds (IGF) to sustain their work. I fear a possible disease outbreak if we don’t act,” he warned.

Hon. Haliedu further disclosed that several broken-down waste trucks and a filled-to-capacity dumping site had stalled previous sanitation efforts. However, steps are being taken to rehabilitate the dump site and lease private trucks for refuse collection. He also expressed concern for Assembly workers who haven’t been paid in years, describing them as demoralized.

“When I assumed office, sanitation and broken logistics were major concerns. We’ve now cleared the dump at Asabaa and are collaborating with professionals to handle refuse transport. This, along with the support of the traditional authorities, gives us a firm foundation for sustainable urban management.”

The MCE also hinted at plans to regulate Pragya (tricycle) operations by relocating them to a designated terminal on Railway lands owned by the Assembly, thereby easing traffic in the town center.

The June 9 exercise is expected to target three core areas: decongestion, sanitation, and traffic regulation. With backing from both traditional leaders and the Municipal Assembly, authorities hope this joint effort will yield lasting change and restore discipline to the bustling town of Nkwakwa.