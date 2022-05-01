Nkwanta Chief Urges Sub-chiefs To Live Exemplary Lives

The Chief of Nkwanta in the Oti Region, Nana Sago Akineasen I, has urged

sub-chiefs to live an exemplary life for their subjects to emulate.

He said it was important the lives of the chiefs were worth emulating by all, especially the younger generation, to safeguard the future of Nkwanta.

Nana Akineasen I was speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people during the installation of linguists for the six sub-chiefs of the people of Akyode in Nkwanta.

He said the chiefs should live beyond reproach and exhibit excellent leadership qualities.

Nana Akineasen I said as custodians of culture, the chiefs must perform their duties diligently by upholding cultural and traditional values of the people.

He cautioned them against engaging or showing their political affiliations to maintain the respect they deserved and to ensure their subjects did not suffer any development challenges if the political party they (chiefs) supported lost power.

“Religion has nothing to do with kingship therefore regardless of one’s religion, when you are being called by your people to lead as chief or queen, grab it because culture has nothing to do with Christianity or any other religion. You must also respond to duty when they are being called on,” he advised.

Nana Atabaso Obumelesu Gesibide, the Queen mother of Nkwanta, urged all the sub-queen mothers to support her train the girls in Akyode to become better people in the community and help fight teenage pregnancy in their communities.