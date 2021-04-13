School authorities at the St, Theresa’s Roman Catholic Junior High School in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, have appealed to the authorities to urgently renovate their deplorable school infrastructure to avert any calamity.

The school buildings needed a facelift to secure the windows and doors to keep teaching and other learning materials safe, when the school is not in session.

Mr Vincent Antwi, Headteacher of the school, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the student population keeps reducing and believes it may be due to the dilapidated nature of the facility.

The GNA witnessed gaping cracks on the walls and floors of the classroom blocks during its visit.

Mr Antwi appealed to the government and non – governmental organisations (NGOs) to assist the school.

The Headteacher said several appeals were made by the school authorities to Mr Geoffrey Kini, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta South, and are still awaiting results.

He said the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number one and four, which is “Achieving inclusive and quality education for all and quality education re-affirms the belief that education is one of the most powerful and proven vehicles for sustainable development.

Mr Nicholas Nayo, a teacher of the school told the GNA that they are worried about the situation and that the buildings are virtually collapsing and look more like a death trap.

