Nkwanta South Assembly sacks traders, riders from pavements

The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly taskforce has sacked traders and motor riders from pedestrian walkways and pavements for free movement of people.

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview during the operation that it had become necessary to undertake the exercise as it created chaotic situation on the walkways and pathways.

“These traders and motorists have extended their working spaces to the pavement, making it difficult for pedestrians to commute freely,” he said.

He identified parking in undesignated areas, including portions of the main road as another nuisance, which he described as very dangerous.

He warned drivers, riders and the traders of dire consequences going forward beyond the taskforce exercise.

“We shall deal drastically with recalcitrant offenders, who will decide to break these regulations.”