Nkwanta South Chief Executive tours two electoral areas

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah , Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive, on Saturday paid a working visit to two electoral areas, Shiare (the hanging village) and Chillinga communities, both in the Municipality.

His visit to these areas was for him to familiarise himself with the people of the area and have first-hand information on their challenges.

Nana Solomon Komesah Solomon, Chillingawura, in an address delivered by a secretary, a highlighted the challenges confronting the Chillinga community to include lack of road network linking the Municipality to the community, lack of functional health facility in the community, electricity problem, no telecommunication network, among others.

Nana Komesah commended President Nana Addo led government for the developmental projects carried out so far in the community and hoped that the government would come to their aid and solve the rest of their challenges.

The Municipal Chief Executive, addressing the community members present, showed appreciation to the people for their continued support to the government and the party and assured them of his commitment to bringing development to their area.

The MCE said the government is exploring measures to revive phase two of the Nkwanta-Shaire Road network, which would begin from Shaire and end at Chillinga.

Mr Lenwah also took advantage of the visit to inspect works on the three-unit JHS classroom block that has been completed but, yet to be commissioned in the Chillinga community.

Mr Emmanuel Kugblenu Kwao, Assembly-member for the area, thanked the MCE for his visit and appealed that their challenges would be fast tracked.

The team proceeded to Kromase, where the MCE witnessed the passing out ceremony of 60 men, who had received training on community fire fighting and prevention from the Ghana Fire Service in the Municipality.

The Municipal Fire Officer, D.O. II, Francis Agbavitor thanked the MCE for the Assembly’s continued support.

The MCE again utilised the opportunity to inspect a three-unit classroom block that has been built in Kromase and funded with DPAT.

The Municipal Chief Executive was in the company of the Presiding Member, Mr Edward Yenlenye, Mr Benjamin Nyame, Assembly Member for Shaire/Kromase, NPP’s Constituency Nasara Coordinator, Fuseini Mohammed, NPP’s Constituency Communications Director, Stephen Obikyenbi Junior, and some other party faithfuls.