Nkwanta South Court Sentences Man to 15 Months for Fraud and Impersonation

A 31-year-old man, Francis Akwesi, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud and impersonation by the Nkwanta South Magistrate Court.

Akwesi pleaded guilty to charges of defrauding a local farmer, Godfred Yindan, of GHC15,000 under the false pretense of securing him a job with the Ghana Armed Forces.

Seidu Kumi, a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer, informed the court, presided over by Wellington Arhin, that Akwesi had been posing as a military official. He used a fake identity to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims and promised Mr. Yindan that he could facilitate his enlistment into the Armed Forces for a fee.

Akwesi’s frequent visits to the community dressed in military attire raised suspicions among residents, and his attempt to exert authority led to further concern. This prompted an investigation by the Nkwanta Police, which resulted in Akwesi’s arrest.

The court found Akwesi guilty of both fraud and impersonation, sentencing him to 15 months in prison. The court also ordered the convict to refund the GHC15,000 he had taken from the victim.

Magistrate Arhin emphasized that the verdict serves as a warning against fraud and impersonation, urging the public to remain vigilant when dealing with individuals making such promises.