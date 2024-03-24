Nkwanta South MP Advocates For Peace And Development

Source: Odiamono Awal Antwi

Hon. Geoffrey Kini, Member of Parliament for Nkwanta South, on Sunday, 24th March 2024, visited the Assembly of God and United Fire Church in his constituency to deliver a powerful message on peace, togetherness, and development. The visit aimed to foster unity among the community and encourage collaboration for the betterment of the Municipality.

The parliamentarian emphasized the importance of peace and unity as essential foundations for socio-economic development. He urged the congregation to work together, regardless of their religious or ethnic backgrounds, to create a harmonious environment that promotes progress and prosperity.

Recognizing the challenges faced by the Nkwanta South Municipality, Hon. Geoffrey Kini revealed that discussions are underway with the security services to review the existing curfew. This initiative aims to assess the current situation and determine if adjustments can be made to ensure the safety and well-being of the communities while minimizing disruptions to daily life.

The lawmaker joined the family of the late Cecilia Sunkwa (Mother of Akos Okenkey) to express his condolences to the family in their time of grief, offering support and solidarity at the Church of Pentecost in Nkwanta.

The visit by Hon. Geoffrey Kini to the Assembly of God and United Fire Church, as well as his engagement with the security services and participation in the mourning ceremony, highlights his commitment to serving the people of Nkwanta South. Through his advocacy for peace, togetherness, and development, he aims to create a conducive environment for progress and prosperity in the municipality.

The legislator’s visit and his efforts to promote peace and development in Nkwanta South raise awareness and inspire others to work towards a brighter future for the Municipality.