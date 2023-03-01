Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly launches “operation pay your tax”

The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly has launched ‘Operation-Pay-Your-Tax,’ an innovative method of collecting tax from traders in the enclave to shore up the Assembly’s Internal Generated Fund (IGF).

Mr Bright K. Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive of Nkwanta South speaking to Ghana News Agency during the exercise at the Nkwanta main market, said the operation had become necessary due to the dwindling in the revenue targets and outlook for the Assembly, which was affecting the development of the Municipality.

He said that the Nkwanta market, which is the major market in Nkwanta South generated as low as GH¢200 revenue a week, which the Assembly was strategising for traders for instance to pay their levy before selling at the market.

“There are five main gates at the Nkwanta market, so, we have decided that all the staff at the Assembly will mount the entrance of the gates to collect the levies from the traders before allowing them entry into the market to sell on market days.”

“IGF forms a major source of generating revenue for the developmental projects and we cannot seat back while we need it for our own good.”

Some of the traders at the market also urged the authorities at the Assembly to use their taxes for the needed development, adding, if not, they would stop paying tax since there is nothing to show for the monies they have been collecting.

They also complained about the challenges facing them in the market such as lack of toilet facilities and market sheds among others and called on the Assembly to come to their aid.