Nkwanta South Municipal Athletic team presents trophies to MCE

The Nkwanta South Municipal Athletic team have presented two trophies won at the just ended inter-District cross-country competition to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

The 12-member team, made up of males and females, brought home two trophies, in the category of best male runner and overall best team.

Mr David Anane, the Nkwanta South Municipal Sports Coordinator and other members led the team to take part in the inter-district cross country competition held at Kete-Krachi in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti region last Saturday.

Mr Anane, who led the athletic team, called on the MCE and the Assembly, to support sporting activities in the Nkwanta South Municipality because it could place the area on the international sporting map.

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, congratulated the team for their sterling performance.

He advised them to take their talents seriously as they could earn a living in the future when well nurtured apart from gaining national and international recognition.

Six members of the team were selected to participate in the regional competition.