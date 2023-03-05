Nkwanta South to host Oti Regional 66th Independence Day celebration

The Nkwanta South Municipality would host the Oti region’s version of Ghana’s 66th Independence Day celebration slated for Monday at the regional level.

Theme for this year’s celebration, “Our Unity. Our Strength. Our Purpose.”

Mr Bright K. Lenwah the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive stated in an interview with Ghana News Agency that all was set for the Independence Day celebration at Nkwanta with the support of Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), schools, other institutions such as security services, individuals with Mr Joshua Makubu, Regional Minister expected to take the salute for President Akufo-Addo.

He explained that an inspection team from the ORCC was fine-tuning the organisation of the event which included the venue for the celebration to host 15 schools and other identifiable organisations.

Mr Solomon Sarpong Bagme, Headmaster of Nkwanta Senior High Secondary School, the host school for the 2023 regional Independence Day celebration in the Oti region said they are ready for the occasion because, the field has been cleared by the students and all arrangements has been done with support of the school management Board.