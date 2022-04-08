NKWASTEC facing accommodation challenges as new admissions set in

Some parents and guardians at Nkwanta and adjoining communities are complaining about the challenges they are having with placement of their wards in second cycle institutions.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) recently, released placement of junior high school graduates for admission into second cycle institutions across the country.

However, some parents/guardians are facing difficulties going through the admission processes, which began on April 04, 2022, to get their wards admitted for the start of the 2022/2023 academic year.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Nkwanta Community Day Senior High Technical School (NKWASTEC) showed that though admission processes were going on smoothly, both parents and school authorities were faced with challenges of how to accommodate the fresh students.

Mr Dorgbadzi Williams Friko, the headmaster of the school, speaking in an interview with the GNA explained that as a day school, they were expecting to admit about 400 fresh students for the academic year and noted that the number was encouraging.

He said the problem at hand, however, was that Management had to find a way to accommodate the prospective students saying, some of them were coming from far places.

“In terms of challenges, you know we are a day school, so the challenge now is about getting accommodation for those that are coming from distant places. Some are coming from the Northern Region and other surrounding districts making it a big challenge.”

Mr Friko said Management was working hard to solve that accommodation challenge in readiness for the start of serious academic work in the coming days.

“Management has gone into arrangements with owners of property that are closer to the school to release their rooms for the students. We’ve received positive responses from some of them and it’s our hope that students who are interested will be accommodated in such apartments.”

A parent, Mr Takingna Kofi Peter said he had to bring his ward for admission into NKWASTEC because the initial school, also a day school, was far away and he could not afford to rent a place for the ward to live in throughout his three-year period.

Some of the fresh students in an interview said they got placed in different schools but similar challenges with distance and accommodation compelled their parents/guardians to change their placement while others indicated NKWASTEC as their choice.

Meanwhile, some parents requested an extension of the reporting date because they could not afford to buy all the items indicated on the school’s prospectus within such a brief time for their wards to be deemed duly admitted.