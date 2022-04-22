Nkwatia orphanage needs help; NGOs urged to support

Mr Darius Osei, an Angel Broadcasting Network presenter, has appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Kwahu Nkwatia residents to help the orphans at the Nkwatia Orphanage.

He made the remarks during a donation of food and sanitary materials to the Nkwatia Bless the Children International Home and Baptist School, a Kwahu Nkwatia-based orphanage.

The items included biscuits, rice bags, soft drinks, water bottles, and toiletries.

During the presentation, Mr Osei said the gesture was part of an effort to put smiles on the faces of the children, especially during festivities like Easter and that plans were advanced to do more.

He praised the director of orphanage for his unwavering commitment to caring for the children and sustaining the institution despite several hardships, and called on caregivers to take good care of the children.

Rev Jeremiah Yeboah, the Director of the orphanage who accepted the things on behalf of the home, thanked the benefactor for his help in bringing smiles to the children’s faces and promised to put the items to proper use.

He also urged non-governmental and corporate organisations to assist the family.

The SOS is one of Kwahu’s oldest orphanage homes, having been in operation for nearly three decades.