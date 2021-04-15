The Nkwatia Royals, descendants of Nana Atuobi Yiadom II, the late Chief of Kwahu Nkwatia, has donated a piano valued 2,300 Euros to the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ramseyer congregation at Kwahu Nkwatia, home church of the late Nkwatiahene.

The gesture that formed part of the fifth anniversary celebration of the demise of the late Nkwatiahene was to appreciate the enormous support by the previous District Minister, Rev Enock Obuobi and the Ramseyer Congregation, during the funeral of the late Nkwatiahene which added great solemnity to the ceremony.

The piano was acquired by Mr Eric Atta Danso, a member of Nkwatia Royals in Holland and the son of Nana Atuobi Yiadom.

Nana Gyimah Darko Ampim II, the Adehyiehene who doubles as the Abusuapanyin of the Asona Clan in Kwahu Nkwatia who represented Mr Christian Adu Kofi, the Founder and Leader of the Nkwatia Royals said it was the desire of the group to embark on the kind gesture to help the activities of the church.

He said it was a union that would be another manifestation of the excellent and long standing relations between the Ramseyer Congregation and the Yiadom Royal Asona Abusua of Kwahu Nkwatia.

He stressed the need for the old and young generations at home and abroad to pursue their convictions, forge ahead in the spirit of honour and leave a legacy for the next generation, just as Nana Yiadom II fought in his relentless efforts in keeping the dreams of Kwahu Nkwatia alive.

“It is not the name or personality, but your contribution to society that would be remembered after death, fight for your convictions and dreams and leave a legacy”, Nana Ampim II stated.

Reverend Enoch Obuobi, the Area Head of the Presbyterian Church, Kwahu Tafo who received the piano on behalf of the church lauded Nkwatia Royals for their contribution to the church and urged the family to be united more than ever, forge ahead and chalk more successes for the Asona Family.

A moment of silence was observed for the soul of the late Nkwatiahene.