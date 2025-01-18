NLA Acting Director-General Mohammed Abdul Salam Defends Appointment Amid Controversy

Mohammed Abdul Salam, the Acting Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), has defended his appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo, stating that his religious background should not be a factor in his ability to serve in a public office.

Salam addressed concerns raised about his elevation, asserting that he had done nothing wrong by accepting the position. He emphasized that Ghana is a secular state, and public office appointments should be based on competence rather than religious affiliation.

“I cannot find any Muslim under the sun who can stand anywhere and say that my piety is to the extent that I’ve never signed against my God. Religion has nothing to do with governance,” Salam told Citi FM in Accra. He went on to explain that Ghana’s system does not determine positions based on whether someone is Christian or Muslim, but rather on their qualifications and capabilities.

He expressed surprise at the criticisms surrounding his appointment, particularly given his past experience as a lotto agent, which did not raise similar concerns. “I’ve worked as a lotto agent before, and people didn’t have problems with that. Now that I’ve been appointed to a high office, people seem to have an issue,” Salam remarked.

In conclusion, Salam reiterated that his appointment was based on his qualifications, and he has accepted the responsibility to serve his country in his new role at the NLA.