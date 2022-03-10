NLA Begins Instant Payment Of Wins

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) said, effective 8th March 2022, the Authority will make instant payments to winners of small amounts after its live Draws.

This was contained in a Press Release issued by the Management of NLA.

According to the Authority the initiative forms part of efforts by the Authority to enhance the playing experience for its patrons while reducing the wait period for payment of win amounts.

“Persons with payments to the tune of GHS 1,200.00 or less can therefore redeem their cash instantly after the Draw via USSD code *389*100#.”

It also listed steps winners can take to redeem their wins.

To redeem cash instantly, one has to

Dial *389*100#

Select Option 2 (Win Payment)

Enter Your Winning Ticket Number

Confirm Your Winning Ticket Number

Enter Your Surname

Select Mobile Network

Enter Phone Number

Select ID Type

Enter ID Number

Wait for Your Wallet To be Credited

“To further boost the payment of wins, the National Lottery Authority will set up Prize Payment Centers at its Head Office and all its Regional and District Offices nationwide for the payment of wins by the end of March,” it said.

The Authority has between December and March also paid outstanding wins to the tune of Ten Million, Five Hundred Thousand Cedis (GHS10,500,000) and seeks to clear all arrears by 30th March, 2022.

The Authority expressed gratitude to its cherished patrons and stakeholders for keeping faith with the Authority, adding that it remains committed to its mandate to create moments of hope and happiness through exciting lottery games and to generate revenue for national development.