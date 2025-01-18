NLA Chief Calls for Political Neutrality and Professionalism Amid New Appointment

Mohammed Abdul Salam, the newly appointed Acting Director-General of Ghana’s National Lotteries Authority (NLA), has called for unity and professionalism within the organization, urging staff to focus on their mandate of public service rather than political affiliations.

In his first address to the NLA staff since his appointment, Abdul Salam emphasized that his leadership would be impartial and dedicated to serving the wider public, irrespective of political parties. While acknowledging that his appointment came through the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, he made it clear that his role was to serve all Ghanaians equally, not just those aligned with a particular political group.

Abdul Salam’s comments were aimed at creating a clear separation between work and politics. “Yes, the NDC is in power, and my appointment came through the government. However, my mandate here is not to serve one group of people but everyone,” he explained during the address. His tone reflected a firm commitment to fostering an inclusive and non-partisan environment within the NLA.

He further emphasized the importance of professionalism within the workplace, stressing that political discussions should be kept outside office hours. “Let us leave political matters outside the office. During work hours, let’s focus solely on delivering results and advancing the mission of the NLA,” Abdul Salam said, urging staff to remain dedicated to their work and avoid distractions that could undermine the organization’s goals.

Despite his firm stance on maintaining political neutrality during working hours, Abdul Salam assured his colleagues that he remained open to political conversations outside the office. “If you have political concerns or want to discuss matters relating to the NDC, I’m more than happy to engage with you—but not during work hours. Let’s separate work and politics to maintain harmony and productivity,” he added.

Abdul Salam’s call for professionalism comes at a crucial time for the NLA as the institution continues to navigate the demands of the public and the government. His leadership appears set to balance the need for impartial service with a commitment to fostering an environment where all employees, regardless of political persuasion, can thrive. His remarks reflect a desire to lead by example and ensure that the NLA operates efficiently and in the best interests of the public.

With Ghana’s political landscape often divided, Abdul Salam’s approach to leadership could serve as a much-needed example for other public institutions, reinforcing the importance of a clear division between political affiliation and professional duty. His call for unity and focus on the national interest echoes a broader sentiment of maintaining a functional, effective government apparatus despite the prevailing political tensions.