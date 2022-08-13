NLA Deputy Director support Essikado Kundum

Ms. Anna Horma Akaisi Miezah, the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Lotteries Authority, has presented assorted items to the Essikado Paramountcy for the celebration of this year’s Kundum festival.

She also donated eight sets of jerseys, footballs for the Kundum football Gala as well as sponsorship of some artistes who would spice the whole festive moments with traditional, contemporary and other genres of music to thank God.

Ms. Miezah told the press after the presentation that festivals had always fostered peace and cordial living in societies and NLA was proud to be associated with such good virtues that would in turn promote stability and economic prosperity of the people.

She said the Western Region needed peace, more than ever, for the rapid development.

The NLA is a public service institution established to provide a corporate platform that encourages creativity, innovation and best management practice.

The Authority was first established as the Department of National Lotteries in 1958, with a mandate to organise prize raffles for the public and raise revenue to support national development.