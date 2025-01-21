NLA Director General Mohammed Abdul-Salam Defends Appointment Amid Religious Criticism

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the newly appointed Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), has expressed pride in his elevation, emphasizing that his family is pleased with his appointment by the President of Ghana.

Speaking with confidence, Abdul-Salam stated that, as the head of his family, his new position has significantly enhanced his status in society. “I don’t need to ask an Imam. I am 53, and I am grown enough to make decisions for myself,” he said, adding that his family is happy with his new role, which has brought respect to their household.

Abdul-Salam, who has a background in politics and is a former Northern Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), strongly rejected claims that his Muslim faith should preclude him from taking the role. He believes that his selection for the NLA position was based on his competence, not his religion. “People who argue that I cannot occupy the position because I am a Muslim are those who were contracted by individuals who wanted the position,” he stated. He further emphasized his commitment to supporting the President and contributing to his success.

However, Abdul-Salam’s appointment has sparked controversy, particularly from religious leaders. Alhaji Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, the Executive Secretary to the Ashanti Regional Chief Imams, has urged Abdul-Salam to reject the position. Seidu argued that, according to Islamic teachings, engaging in activities related to gambling is forbidden, as gambling is considered haram (forbidden) in Islam. He expressed concern over the potential contradiction between Abdul-Salam’s new role and his Muslim faith.

“According to Islamic teachings, it is haram for a Muslim to gamble; it is against Islamic teachings, it is haram totally,” Seidu explained. He further cautioned Abdul-Salam, stating that accepting the role of NLA CEO would be an insult to the entire Muslim community, as it involves participation in lottery activities, which are seen as incompatible with Islamic values.

As the debate continues, Abdul-Salam remains firm in his position, asserting that he intends to serve the country to the best of his abilities, regardless of the criticism surrounding his religious background and new role.