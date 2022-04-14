NLA Intensifies Raids On Illegal Lottery Operators, Arrests Nine Persons In Cape Coast

Nine illegal lotto operators were on Saturday 9th April 2022 arrested during a raid conducted on the University of Cape Coast Campus, the Ashanti Road and its environs in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The NLA Taskforce comprising the Authority’s Security Officers and some National Security Operatives carried out the raid in some parts of the Central Region.

The arrested persons claimed to work for two groups, Kentinka Lottery and an unknown illegal Operator.

The arrested persons include Eric Asamoah, Anthony Aduko, Thomas Hayford, Justice Anamang, Attah Frank, Kwesi Ackon, Neil Armstrong, Edmond Kudjoe, Fredirick Samuel and Adabie-Joy.

The suspects were handed over to the Central Regional Police command for investigations. According to the Police, if found culpable, they would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to other illegal Operators.

Meanwhile seven persons who were arrested on 22nd December 2021 in the Cape Coast Metropolis have been convicted. The accused persons who pleaded guilty to all charges were convicted on their plea. Their individual fines ranged between GHS 3,000.00 and GHS 6,000.00, in default of which each person would serve a term of 12 months.

NLA, under the leadership of the Board and the Director-General, Mr. Samuel Awuku, in September 2021 gave a window for all unlicensed Private Lotto Operators to take steps to regularize their operations with the Authority or face the full rigors of the law.

The National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722) mandates the National Lottery Authority to regulate, supervise, conduct and manage National Lotto and to provide for related matters.

The Authority in collaboration with the security services, has since last year been conducting swoops and will continue to clamp down on all unlicensed lottery operators to sanitize the lotto industry.