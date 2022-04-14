NLA Live Draw to be conducted for the first-time outside at Kwahu-Obomeng

The National Weekly Lotto Live Draw will be conducted for the first-time outside Accra at Kwahu-Obomeng on Saturday, April 16.

This, according to the National Lottery Authority (NLA)would form part of activities to mark this year’s Kwahu Easter Festivities.

The Kwahu-Obomeng Easter National Lotto draw, was tagged as historic and a change of the status quo as it would be the first time, NLA would move its Draw Machines from the Brennan Hall of the Fortune House under heavy security to the grounds of Obomeng for its Saturday Draw.

Ms Judith Kormle, NLA Head of Corporate Affairs, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema that although the Authority had held ‘Live Draws’ in several communities, this was the first time a Live Draw would be held outside Accra.

Ms Kormle noted that the objective for the NLA Kwahu-Obomeng Easter National Lotto Live Draw formed part of management’s innovative way of finding exciting ways to bring the Draw closer to the people.

“Easter is a time when people gather together to make merry, particularly in Kwahu so, what better time than now it will be to thrill our patrons and show them how our Draw is played,” she stated.

The NLA Head of Corporate Affairs explained that it was also a way to dispel the myth and falsehood peddled about the Draw Machines and the Draw itself.

“We want our cherished patrons and the public to appreciate and participate in the Draw Process from beginning to end and judge for themselves if some erroneous impletion created in some quarters that the draws are cooked are true or not,” she said.

Ms Kormle explained that the Draw, which would be held at the forecourt of the Obomeng Palace in the full glare of the public, would also be televised live on United Television (UTV) at 19:15 hours.

She said as part of the side attraction to whip up enthusiasm in the event, the regular presenters of the NLA Live Draw ace Comedian Kalybos, Actress Jessica Williams and Beryl Adom from NLA were poised to give their audience a good show on the day.

Ms Kormle said the NLA Live Draw would be held in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to serve as grand attractions and high points of this year’s Kwahu Easter Festivities.

She noted that management remained committed to its mandate to create moments of Hope and Happiness through exciting Lottery Games with the aim of raising revenue to support the development of the country.

Ms Kormle said over the years NLA ha worked hard to create and preserve a thriving working environment that encourages “our ingenuity as workers, tapping deep into our acquired expertise and knowledge, and utilizing our skills in ways that are most creative and fulfilling.

“Our passions are ignited each day as we work on varied tasks and assignments aimed at developing new products or improving existing ones, strengthening the bond between our core staff, retailers, and ultimate customers, as well as improving our modes of delivery and maximizing the value for our ultimate customers”.