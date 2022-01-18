NLA prioritises paediatric healthcare by donating incubator to HopeXchange Hospital

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has resolved to commit resources to improve paediatric healthcare in the country, Mr. Sammy Awuku, the Director-General, has assured.

The objective, he said, was to reduce to the barest minimum the incidence of infant mortality as the nation sought to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Three by 2030.

The Goal is targeting to end preventable deaths of newborns and children under five years by the said date, with all member countries of the United Nations (UN) aiming to reduce neonatal mortality to at least as low as 12 per 1, 000 live births and under five mortality to at least as low as 25 per 1, 000 live births.

As of 2019, the infant mortality rate in Ghana was about 33.9 deaths per 1, 000 live births, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Mr. Awuku, in a speech read on his behalf by Madam Ama Frimpong, the Deputy Coordinator of the NLA’s ‘Good Causes Foundation’, the charity arm of the Authority, at a donation ceremony at the HopeXchange Hospital at Santasi, said the leadership was focused on achieving the vision of the NLA.

The programme saw the NLA donating an incubator and its accessories to the Hospital, which is intended to take care of premature babies in ensuring that they have the best possible environment and continual monitoring.

The medical equipment is designed to serve as a second womb to protect a prematurely-born baby and provide the optimal conditions for its development.

Mr. Awuku said in the area of health, the Foundation was giving the needed attention to infrastructural support, training of mental health workers, hospital supplies and medical outreaches.

The NLA Director-General indicated that the Foundation had the mission of spearheading the authority’s corporate social responsibility as well as sustaining its quest to create a shared value that bonds all stakeholders.

Mr Joseph Dasah, Ashanti Manager of the NLA, said the leadership would not relent in liaising with civil society organisations and other development partners to chart the course for accelerated growth of the country.

Dr. Adoma Odame, Senior Specialist Paediatrician at the HopeXchange Hospital, said babies born prematurely may need additional time to develop their lungs and other vital organs.

Therefore, he lauded the NLA for supporting the facility to save babies born prematurely.

“In addition to climate control, an incubator offers the baby protection from allergens, germs, excessive noises, and light levels that might cause harm,” she told the GNA in an interview on the sidelines of the programme.