The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has resumed conducting Live Draws for 5/90 Lotto products from Monday to Saturday except Sundays and Public Holidays.

The Live Draw takes effect from today, Monday March 15, 2021 between the hours of 6:45-7pm.

According to the Public Relations Unit of NLA, it has become necessary to introduce the Live Draw in order to safeguard the reputation, integrity and credibility of the National Lottery Authority and its associated products and services.

“The rationale behind bringing back the LIVE DRAWS for 5/90 Lotto are as follows: to Maintain and strengthen transparency of the operations of NLA, to maintain credibility and integrity of the Authority’s Lotto Draws, to increase sales and revenue generation for Government and Consolidated Fund for national development, to educate the general public about the Draw processes and procedures of the National Lottery Authority, to combat and eradicate the activities of illegal lottery operations and to combat and eradicate the activities of Lotto Fraudsters and scammers,” it noted.

The Live Draws for 5/90 Lotto, according to NLA would help to demystify the wrong perceptions in lottery industry and bring lasting confidence to all stakeholders in the Industry.