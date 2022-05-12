NLA Sets Up Prize Payment Centres …Begins Instant Payment Of Wins

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) wishes to announce to its cherished patrons, the general-public and all stakeholders that it has set up Prize Payment Centers at its Head Office and all of its Regional and District Offices nationwide.

The exercise, which took effect from Monday 9th May 2022 will be operated by certified Lotto Marketing Companies. (LMCs).

Patrons of NLA Games can now redeem their wins, instantly after the Draw irrespective of the amount, at any of these Prize Payment Centers nationwide.

From 8th March 2022, the Authority has also been making instant payments to winners of small amounts after its live Draws.

Patrons with payments to the tune of GHS 1,200.00 or less have the option of redeeming their wins instantly after the Draw via USSD code *389*1000#.

To redeem your wins instantly:

Dial *389*1000#

Select Option 2 (Win Payment)

Enter Your Winning Ticket Number

Confirm Your Winning Ticket Number

Enter Your Surname

Select Mobile Network

Enter Phone Number

Select ID Type

Enter ID Number

Wait for Your Wallet To be Credited.

The National Lottery Authority has instituted these initiatives to reduce the wait period for payment of wins, restore the confidence of players and ultimately enhance the playing experience for patrons.

NLA wishes to thank its cherished patrons and stakeholders for keeping faith with the Authority.

The Authority remains committed to its mandate to create moments of hope and happiness through exciting lottery games and to generate revenue for national development.

For further enquiries, kindly call our customer service helplines on 0266-087-966 or 0266-087-946.

NLA, Development Through Games.