NLA Stands Firm on KGL Contract’s Impact and Continuity

The Head of Corporate Communications at the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Chris Bilami, has strongly defended the Authority’s partnership with KGL Technology Limited, describing it as critical to the sustainability of the NLA.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM’s morning show hosted by Mac-Jerry Osei Agyemang, a day after the inauguration of a new NLA Governing Board, Mr. Bilami lauded the revenue mobilisation contract between the NLA and KGL, stating that it has significantly transformed the Authority’s operations and financial health.

“The contract is the lifeline of the NLA. Without it, we would still be struggling to pay salaries, winners, and other operational costs,” he said.

“Today, by the 25th of every month, salaries are paid on time — a major improvement from the past.”

According to Mr. Bilami, 80 per cent of the NLA’s current revenue base is attributable to the KGL partnership, a fact he says is verifiable by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

His comments come in response to growing calls from some elements within the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the abrogation of the 10-year contract.

However, Mr Bilami insists such calls are unfounded and based on misinformation from some lotto marketers and staff of NLA.

“This contract is delivering results, and there is no need to review or cancel it,” he emphasised.

“Even if the company belongs to a former President, Nana Addo, as long as it is Ghanaian-owned and operates legitimately, it deserves support.”

He added that President John Dramani Mahama’s administration is focused on resetting the economy and supporting all businesses that contribute meaningfully, regardless of political affiliation.

“President Mahama is not vindictive like former President Akufo-Addo, who was perceived to be targeting businesses linked to political opponents,” Bilami said.

He further urged critics of the deal to conduct thorough investigations before making public statements, emphasising that extending the contract beyond its current terms should not be an issue as long as it benefits the country.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, has inaugurated a seven-member Governing Board for the NLA on behalf of the Minister for Finance, . Cassiel Ato Forson, in accordance with Section 36 of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722).

The newly inaugurated board members include:

• Mr. Frederick Amissah – Technical Advisor, Ministry of Finance (Chairman)

• Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam – Director General, NLA

• Mr. Edward Abrokwah – Director, Revenue Policy Division, Ministry of Finance

• Ms. Doreen Panyin Annan – Representative, Ministry of Interior

• Mrs. Helen Akpene Awo Ziwu – Solicitor-General and Representative, Office of the Attorney General

• Hon. Faustina Elikplim Akurugu – Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya

• Mr. Gerald Baffour Awuah Bonsu – President’s Nominee

The board is expected to provide strategic oversight and policy direction for the NLA as it continues efforts to strengthen revenue generation and ensure compliance with its statutory obligations.