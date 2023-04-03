NLA to make over GhȻ90 million from online operations – Sammy Awuku

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) will earn more than 90 million Ghana cedis this year from its online operations to help support national development efforts.

Sixty-five million Ghana cedis is expected from the KGL Group, GHS 18 million from Ivory Coast and GHS 13 from Nigeria lotto operators respectively, for drawing the NLA’s games online.

Mr Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of the NLA, announced this at the Minister’s press briefing, organised by the Ministry of Information, in Accra, on the topic: “Breaking Barriers, Setting Standards, Reaching New Heights,” on Monday.

According to him, the Authority had witnessed a new breath of life in its operations following innovative programmes introduced by the Board and Management of the NLA over the past six years.

The Authority, for instance, had licensed Third-Party Collaborators like the KGL Group, Wotriye, Daywa and Super 6, to operate games online, which had enabled persons to stake lotto at the comfort of their homes and offices.

It had also developed an Instant Pay platform using short code *389*1000# for players to instantly redeem wins up to GHS 1,200 after the draw.

The Authority had also partnered with Lotto Marketing Companies to create Prize Payment Centres at the regional offices across the country for wins up to GHS 12,000.00.

Mr Awuku announced that in the first week of May 2023, the NLA would launch its multiple draws, which will see game draws in the mornings, afternoons and evenings to provide more opportunities for lotto stakes to win money.

As part of its statutory mandate as partners of national development, he said, the Authority devoted GHS 20 million, in 2022, to provide various social amenities to some communities nationwide, under its flagship programme ‘The Good Causes Foundation.’

The NLA Boss said it invested in four key pillars, including health, education, sports development and arts and culture as a way of giving back to society.

In view of that, some communities received mechanised boreholes, medical outreach equipment, polytanks, classroom blocks and health posts.

Mr Awuku further explained that, when necessary, the NLA tried to support other areas even though a project might not fall within the agreed pillars.

He cited the GHS 100,000.00 support to the people of Appiatse during the explosion, construction of Corn Milling Facility for the Gonten Community, donation of office equipment to the Ghana Police Service, support to the National Council on Persons with Disability and construction of mechanized boreholes and toilet facilities nationwide.

“We invest in these projects to fulfil our statutory obligation, give back to the communities in which we operate, and let our patrons know that when you do not win, your money supports national development,” Mr Awuku emphasised.

“Our three most significant achievements form part of all the efforts by both Management and Staff to shape the narrative and arrive at this point,” he said.

“They have helped us achieve the following: Revenue Improvement, Re-Building the image and brand of the Authority through the Good Causes Foundation, as well as regular interaction with the media and better engagement with internal and external stakeholders,” Mr Awuku added.

The NLA Boss stated that, upon assumption of office, it inherited a legacy debt of GHS 50 million in unpaid wins, but over time it managed to clear a greater portion of it and making efforts to settle the remaining ones.

The NLA and its collaborators, he said, raised GHS 290 million through its operations in 2022.

However, Mr Awuku said 40 percent of its market was currently in the hands of illegal operators.

Therefore, the NLA would collaborate with the Ghana Police Service and National Security Bureau to conduct a swoop to arrest the illegal lotto operators in the country.

The National Lottery Authority was established by the National Lotto Act, 2006, (722) to operate the National Lotto, regulate, supervise, conduct, and manage lotto and provide for related matters.

Its objectives are to operate a game of chance, collaborate with any person, joint venture and corporate entities in accordance with existing laws.

The Authority raise revenue for the State and other purposes stated in the Act.