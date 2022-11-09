NLC invites striking teacher unions for hearing tomorrow

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has invited the three striking teacher unions and the Ministries of Education and Employment and Labour Relations to a meeting on Wednesday, November 09, 2022 at 1000 hours.

This is after the government through the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations requested the NLC to intervene in the ongoing strike action by the pre-tertiary teacher unions.

The NLC, in a press release signed by Dr Bernice Welbeck, Director of Administration and Human Resource, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, admonished the Unions to stay all ongoing actions and appear before it as scheduled.

The Unions, comprising the Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, had raised concerns over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service.

According to the Unions, Dr Nkansah was not a professional teacher and had no background in education hence his appointment should be revoked.

They declared strike on Friday, November 04, 2022 after the government refused to revoke the appointment.

The Ministry of Employment and Labour met the Unions last Friday, November 04, 2022, but the meeting was inconclusive.

The Ministry met the Unions on Monday, November 07, 2022, for the second time, but again, the engagement was inconclusive after four hours of deliberations.

The Unions since Friday, November 04, 2022, had embarked on strike nationwide.

The leadership of the Unions remain resolute that until the revocation of the appointment of the acting GES Director General, they will continue the industrial action.

Teaching is, however, ongoing, although partially, in some schools in Accra.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a visit to some schools at Osu, Teshie and Jamestown, saw teachers present in the schools, some teaching, others idling.