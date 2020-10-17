The National Labour Commission (NLC) has obtained an interlocutory injunction against an intended strike by staff of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

Workers of GACL had served notice of embarking on the strike on Monday, October 19, 2020, over what they alleged was the incompetence of the company’s Managing Director, Yaw Kawkaw, therefore, asking for his removal from office.

A statement issued by the Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency said it had secured an injunction banning the workers union from carrying out the strike.

The NLC said the Union’s strike was illegal and against Section 168 of the Labour Act 2003, 651.

Justice Kweku Ackaah Boafo of the High Court in giving the order, directed that: “The Respondent Union, herein, whether by themselves, executives, officers, members, agents, servants, employees or other persons are restrained from embarking on the intended illegal strike action on Monday, 19th October 2020…

“It is hereby also ordered that the order shall be valid for ten (10) days,” the statement added.