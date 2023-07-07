NLC swears in Western regional representative  

The National Labour Commission has sworn in Mr. Joseph Akwasi Bawuah as the representative of the Employers Association for the Western Regional Committee.

Mr. Bawuah took the Official Oath and Oath of Secrecy administered by Justice Kwabena Asuman Adu Rtd, the Chairman of the Commission.

This is in a statement from the Commission to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Swearing him into office at the Head office of the Commission in Accra, Justice Adu Rtd., asked Mr Bawuah to bring his experiences to bear in his new appointment.

He noted that there were many labour disputes that needed to be resolved and charged Mr. Bawuah to bring his expertise to bear in resolving the disputes.

Mr. Bawuah thanked the Commission for the opportunity to serve and promised to abide by the oaths he had sworn.

He pledged to work with diligence with his colleagues for the general good of all.

The National Labour Commission operates as a tripartite institution, with its members drawn from organised labour, employers’ associations, and the government